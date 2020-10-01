Cinemas to open from October 15, Emma Connor’s first look as Princess Diana from The Crown out now

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom completes shoot, releases captivating new poster

Akshay Kumar has shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, after his team completed the film’s shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is seen in a suit, with shades on his face and a bag in his hand.

Cinemas to reopen from Oct 15: From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release

Film lovers got a big treat from the ministry of home affairs after it was announced on Wednesday that film theatres and multiplexes will be reopening from October 15. Movie halls across the country were ordered shut by the government in March as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in India.

MS Dhoni enters entertainment industry, wife Sakshi gives details of their first mythological sci-fi series

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who forayed in the entertainment industry with a documentary as producer last year, will next be backing a mythological sci-fi web series. Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, produced their debut project the docu series Roar of the Lion in 2019.

Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

Abhishek Banerjee, the dreaded Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok fame, is back in an entirely different avatar of a male nurse in his latest web show, PariWar. The actor had earlier confessed that his mother and wife had refused to watch his last hit outing due to the blood and gore. He now feels hopeful that his mother may like his latest project as he fulfils her criteria of decent clothes, non violence and no use of abusive language.

The Crown: First pics from season 4 show Emma Connor as Princess Diana, Olivia Colman returns as the Queen

The first pictures of much-awaited Netflix series The Crown are out and they give us a glimpse at young Princess Diana ( Emma Corrin) as well as Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) who wishes to secures the appropriate wife for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) in the upcoming season.

