Sections
Home / Bollywood / Cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery

Cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised, undergoes brain surgery

Bollywood cinematographer Nadeem Khan has been hospitalised after he suffered a fall.

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Press Trust of India Mumbai

Nadeem Khan has worked as DOP on films such as Disco Dancer.

Noted cinematographer Nadeem Khan has undergone brain surgery at a hospital here after he suffered a fall. Khan, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Monday evening after he fell from a flight of stairs and suffered injuries in head, shoulder and chest.

“We have been in the lockdown for the last two months and just a night before we stepped out of our house and while we were getting down he fell from the building staircase and started bleeding. We immediately rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to the hospital, he is in the ICU. He has undergone brain surgery. The next 48 hours are critical. We are praying and hoping he will be fine,” Khan’s wife Parvati, who is a singer, told PTI.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

Khan has been a cinematographer on more than 40 films such as Disco Dancer, Zamana, Aandhi-Toofan, Aag Hi Aag, King Uncle and Gunaah. He has also directed one film titled Tirchhi Topiwale (1998) starring Chunky Pandey, Inder Kumar and Monica Bedi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
TMC roasts Centre over ‘late’ Covid-19 response
May 06, 2020 21:09 IST
Pune’s crime rate falls, but control room flooded with calls for food, travel, medical help
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Absolutely insane’: India’s massive WWE fanbase surprises Drew McIntyre
May 06, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.