Sections
Home / Bollywood / Class of 83 trailer: Bobby Deol’s Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies, is about encounter killings

Class of 83 trailer: Bobby Deol’s Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies, is about encounter killings

Watch the trailer for Class of 83, the new Netflix film starring Bobby Deol and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bobby Deol in a still from the Class of 83 trailer.

Netflix India on Friday released the trailer for Class of 83, an upcoming police drama starring Bobby Deol and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is slated for an August 21 release on the streaming platform.

Bobby plays a heroic former policeman in the film, who has been reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. Spotting young talent but aware of the red-tape that his job is hindered by, Bobby’s character puts together a covert task force that specialises in pulling off encounter killings. “Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed,” a character says in the trailer.

 

The film marks Red Chillies’ third collaboration with Netflix, following the shows Bard of Blood and Betaal. It marks Bobby’s return to a starring role after several years. The actor had said in a statement on Thursday, “When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21.”



Class of 83 also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor defends Gunjan Saxena biopic against backlash: ‘No reason for us to be apologetic’

Netflix India recently released Choked, directed by Anurag Kashyap, the Anushka Sharma-produced fantasy drama Bulbbul, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s noir mystery Raat Akeli Hai, and is gearing up for the release of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
Aug 07, 2020 10:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning
Aug 07, 2020 10:35 IST
Rana’s fiancee Miheeka’s mom ‘couldn’t stop crying’ at pre-wedding function
Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST
My ball to dismiss Sachin better than Warne’s to Gatting: Panesar
Aug 07, 2020 10:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.