‘Coconuts’: Ananya Panday on her experience working with Ishaan Khatter, shares a hilarious pic

Actor Ananya Panday shared a picture and a video from the shoot of Khaali Peeli. One of them was rather funny, which showed her balancing a coconut on her head ask co-star Ishaan Khatter took a picture.

Sharing them, she wrote: ““Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter” .... #cocoNUTS #KhaaliPeeli #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial @macriaan.” The picture shows a coconut placed precariously on Ananya’s head as she tries hard to contain her laugh. Ishaan, with a smirk on his face, is seen clicking the picture.

In a video, Ananya can be seen telling Ishaan to take care. She then expresses her concern that it is about to fall, as a person, presumably Ishaan, records it. After a few seconds, the coconut falls off her head as she declares, “The badams also fell.”

A song from their film, Beyonse Sharma jayegi (previously spelt as Beyonce) ran into rough weather when it released. Twitter called it racist for the use of the word ‘goriya (fair in Hindi)’. Reacting to the furore, he told Film Companion in an interview, “The word ‘gori’ has been taken out of context, as I understand it. I have asked a lot of questions to people from rural areas, who’ve clarified that ‘gori’ has been used in multiple songs, for ages, as just referencing a girl. Like you’d say ‘launda’ or ‘chhora’, you also say ‘gori’, and that is the context in which it was used.”

He continued, “It was never meant to be about the complexion, let alone race. As for Beyonce, for this ‘tapori’ character, his biggest reference for somebody beautiful, and stylish and iconic is Beyonce. If anything, it’s flattering. That’s why he goes so far as even to compare this girl he’s trying to woo to Beyonce, because he’s trying to flatter her.”

Also read: PM Narendra Modi thanks Karan Johar for birthday wishes, tells Virat Kohli, ‘Anushka Sharma and you will be amazing parents’

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee’s new platform - Zee Plex.

Follow @htshowbiz for more