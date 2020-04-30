‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima couldn’t attend his funeral, writes heartbroken note

Sections
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mourned the demise of her father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and wished that she could be there to bid goodbye to him.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got special permission to travel down to Mumbai after Rishi Kapoor died.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bereaved, as he died on Thursday morning after a two-year long battle with cancer. His funeral took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium on Thursday evening in the presence of family members and close friends.

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai. She penned an emotional note and shared it on Instagram stories, along with pictures with her father.

“Love you papa. RIP,” Ridhima wrote, sharing a selfie with Rishi. A picture of her with Rishi and Neetu was captioned, “I miss you already. Come back na papa.” “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa,” she wrote, along with another picture of her and her parents. The final picture, featuring Rishi with her and Ranbir, was captioned with a broken heart emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, Riddhima mourned Rishi’s loss with an emotional Instagram post. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she wrote.



 

Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and travelled to New York for treatment. He returned home, almost a year later, declaring that he was ‘cancer-free’. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday due to ill-health.

A statement issued by Rishi’s family said that even when he was battling cancer, he remained upbeat. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the statement said, adding that ‘he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’.

