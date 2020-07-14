Sections
Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number and address get leaked, says ‘Please leave my family alone’

Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi said that he was at the receiving end of abuse and threats in the last few days, after his contact number and address were leaked on the internet.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohan Joshi also extended an apology for hurting religious sentiments.

Rohan wrote on Instagram, "Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threats, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. See you on the other side whenever I guess. I'm sorry if I offended anyone's sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone's religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone."

Rohan wrote on Instagram, “Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threats, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. See you on the other side whenever I guess. I’m sorry if I offended anyone’s sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone’s religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone.”

There was an outpouring of support from Rohan’s fans. “Take care of yourself and the family..we as your internet family are right behind you...if you want us to help you, stand for you, speak for you..we are here,” one Instagram user wrote. “Unfortunate that comedians must go through such trauma for something as basic as a joke,” another wrote.

Recently, an old video of a female stand-up comedian went viral and it was alleged that she made derogatory jokes about Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She received a volley of abuses online and even rape threats were made. Soon after, netizens dug up old tweets of Rohan, in which he made allegedly insulting comments about politicians and Hindu deities.



Rohan has been pursuing a solo career ever since allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against AIB frequent collaborator Utsav Chakraborty and co-founder Gursimran Khamba. The group was dissolved soon after. Last month, AIB’s maiden film as producers, Chintu Ka Birthday, was released on streaming platform Zee5.

