Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Coolie No 1 actor Shikha Talsania defends film against negative reviews, says viewers can choose what they want to watch

Coolie No 1 actor Shikha Talsania defends film against negative reviews, says viewers can choose what they want to watch

Actor Shikha Talsania, who appears in Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, has reacted to the film’s negative reviews.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Varun Dhawan in a still from Coolie No 1.

Coolie No 1 actor Shikha Talsania has defended the film against negative reactions targeting its dated humour and offensive tone. The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, to overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Shikha in an interview said that humour is subjective, and that a handful of negative reactions doesn’t offer a full picture.

She told Mid-Day, “Entertainment can be different for different people. A certain kind of humour works for me, while another doesn’t. But, I can choose to watch what I enjoy.” Shikha’s father, Tiku Talsania, appeared in the original Coolie No 1, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Previously, Sara was asked in an interview about the ‘problematic’ aspects of the original film, in which Govinda’s character cons Karisma’s character into falling for him -- which is replicated in the remake as well. She said that if one views everything through a politically correct lens, ‘any scope of humour in our lives will be lost’.

She told Mid-Day in an interview, “I’d urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can’t be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It’s not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that’s what most of us look forward to in life.”

Also read: Coolie No 1 movie review: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s film is limp spoof of the original

The new Coolie No 1 currently has a 1.4 rating on IMDb, but Amazon claims it registered the streamer’s biggest opening of the year. No concrete numbers were revealed. The Hindustan Times review called it a ‘limp spoof’ and a ‘rehash’ of the original.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
4G ban extended in J-K till January 8; Udhampur, Ganderbal exempted
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

With masks, sanitisers and Covid tests, Bengal readies for Ganga Sagar Mela
by HT Correspondent
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
by Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Gauahar-Zaid’s ‘dream nikah outfit’ to stunning mehendi-sangeet look
by Zarafshan Shiraz
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.