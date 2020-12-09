Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan add their own touch to Govinda-Karishma’s original

After stepping into the shoes of Govinda for the Coolie No 1 remake, Varun Dhawan has now recreated the hit song Husnn Hai Suhaana from the original. The actor, along with co-star Sara Ali Khan, is seen grooving to the song in a luxurious hotel suite.

There is also a short glimpse of Sara’s onscreen sister, played by Shikha Talsania, grooving with Varun to the song. Paresh Rawal also makes a guest appearance as he tries to snoop on Varun amid doubts of him faking his identity.

The remix has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original has been sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya with music by Anand Milind and lyrics by Sameer Anjaan

Sara shared the new song on Instagram with a poem. She wrote, “Mujhe kuchh Karna hai announce. So get ready for some masti, dance and bounce. I’m excited with my every ounce. Go running to watch our song, come on- time to pounce. Husnn Hai Suhana out now.”

Earlier, Varun and Sara dropped the Coolie No 1 trailer at a live event. After the box office success of Judwaa 2, this will be the second film of Varun with his director father David Dhawan. The original Coolie No 1 was also directed by David Dhawan.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania among others.

Varun, recently tested positive for coronavirus. He urged people to be “extra careful” amid the pandemic and said he could have taken more precautions to keep himself safe against the disease. He was shooting for his next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh and has quarantined himself in the city. His co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the virus. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

