Coping with Covid-19 crisis: We need to make ‘social distancing’ a part of our lives forever, says Athiya Shetty

Actor Athiya Shetty feels it’s time the world needs to change and people need to introspect and be grateful for what they have.

While everyone is hoping that this pandemic would soon get over and things would return to normalcy, Athiya Shetty points that mot of us have probably not yet realised that things won’t go back to normal anytime soon. In fact, the actor feels that social distancing, which everyone is practising to curb the spread of the virus, will in fact, be the “new normal in the times to come”, may be not in a draconian way as it is now.

“The world will change clearly post this. The world needs to change, people need to introspect and be grateful for what they have,” she continues, “I also feel that we need to be better human beings; more considerate, respect each other no matter who they are, where they come from.”

Shetty asserts that as the world is going to change drastically in terms of social distancing, “We have to make it a part of our live forever, even when this pandemic ends”.

The 27-year-old, meanwhile, acknowledges how this slow down of normal life has contributed in putting the environment in a reboot mode.

“I feel the environment shouldn’t be taken for granted anymore. People should adopt a sustainable way of life while being more conscious and aware. We also need to take this opportunity to restart and do something better in order to build a better future for ourselves and the future generations,” she says.

This forced break has also given Shetty the time to appreciate “the little things in life” and learning to be grateful about having a home to live and food on the plate. “I practice gratitude everyday. In this self-isolation, everybody with privileges shouldn’t be complaining. It’s time for us to realise how we can better ourselves,” adds the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor.

While she’s enjoying every bit of her time being at home with her family, she reveals that all the members of her family — from her father Suniel Shetty, mother Mana and brother Ahan — have different schedules.

“Even our sleep patterns are so different, but we all try and be in sync with each other as much as possible. We do get some common time and play board games, have movies nights. And even if there aren’t any activities, we just like to sit with each other and talk for hours,” she ends on a happy note.