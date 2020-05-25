Covid-19 crisis makes struggle tougher for aspiring actors: No shoots, no money, can’t go back home

The lockdown experience hasn’t been smooth for anyone, even though it is the most essential step in putting a check on the spread of Covid-19 virus. Like all businesses, the Hindi film and television industry too has been affected badly.

No shoots means no work for the actors, junior artistes and technicians. While help for them has been pouring in, there is a section of people for whom the struggle has been harder: the struggling actors who come to Mumbai with dreams to make it big. They depend on the money they get from assignments on a daily basis, but with nothing being shot, they are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Rupesh, a casting co-ordinator, tells us the real situation.

“As of now, these aspiring actors are facing the rent problem... But mostly, people will go back to the pavilion. They are thinking of that, because we don’t know till when the lockdown will be there,” he tells us.

Sachin Sharma, who has been trying his luck in showbiz for three years now, says it’s very “difficult to survive right now”. “I’ve been auditioning for lead roles and was supposed to do some TV shows in the last three-four months. Unfortunately, the lockdown happened. I live in Andheri, and I have to take money from my parents, there is no option left for us. The rent we are not paying this month, maybe next month too we won’t have to. We have no work, we cannot do anything,” tells us the 24-year-old, who hails from Jharkhand.

Rupesh adds that most of these newbies stay in either PG accommodations, or rent apartments together. Since many of them went back to their home town, in a few cases, only one person is left to bear the burden of expenses.

Vikram Krishnan, yet another actor trying his luck, says that his society in Andheri was sealed due to Covid-19 positive cases. “My roommate works in an IT company. He went back home ever since the lockdown was announced. The groceries I had since March 22, I am having to survive mostly on that. When we need milk, we need to tell the police officers here, and they announce to ask if anyone needs anything,” he says. Having been in Mumbai for over three years now. Krishnan further says that his payment is still stuck for the few assignments he managed to do earlier.

“The first month, I had to use up my savings, plus you anyway get your money after 90 days. So, that is pending. I had to ask my brother for help, he is an engineer in Bengaluru. Sharam ki baat hai ki unki help leni padh rahi hai,” the 28-year-old tells us.

Then there are actors who got stuck in Mumbai, and couldn’t make it back to their homes. Manuj Nagpal,30, wanted to go back to Punjab, but says, “I got stuck here. I have done one show, and two regional films. It is very difficult for everyone right now. Everything is expensive, including fruits and vegetables. It if increases even more, it will be more difficult for me personally. I don’t know how much other people have saved.”