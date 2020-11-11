Covid can’t beat the festive spirit, say Bollywood celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao , Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The Covid-19 for sure has changed a lot of things since March this year, and it’s Diwali time already. The festival has always been associated with parties, get-togethers and lavish celebrations, but this time, Bollywood ceebs are opting for smaller yet intimate gatherings with family at home.

Here are some of them spilling the beans on how the pandemic has, or not, affected their Diwali plans:

Rajkummar Rao

It seems to be a working Diwali for me this time around. Celebrations will be different. I hope people are being careful and will be responsible. The pandemic is very much there, it’s not gone anywhere, I will be very careful. Just because we have started stepping out for work doesn’t mean normalcy has come back.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

I am generally at various Diwali parties I attend every year. I love that affair, going there to celebrate and enjoy with them, which might not happen this year. So personally, we can’t be in another’s space or house, or wherever it happens, we can at least be in spirit with each other. I don’t think that should die or dampen. This is why I feel adapting is the best part of the situation. You can sit and say ‘what a boring Diwali, I am so sad about it’, or you can say ‘no, light diyas, and celebrate with whoever is around you’, like my dad, mom, grandmother and my cat.

Manoj Bajpayee

I am not a very big celebration person anyway, and always celebrate it in a low key manner. That’s how it’s going to be at home. You should enjoy it at home with your family, and it’s exactly how it’s going to be this year.

Abhishek Bachchan

Traditionally, we celebrate Diwali with our near and dear ones from the fraternity, we invite people home. But this year, it’s not that as we had a few deaths in the family. Add to that, apart from the fact that we can’t have a large gathering either, it will be insensitive when the country has gone through such difficult couple of months, to go out and celebrate. This year’s Diwali will be special as it’s a family affair, we all will do Laxmi puja in the evening, as we always do, and spend the evening together.

Raveena Tandon

I’m currently in Himachal shooting for my next project and making my festivities all the more special for me will be my family. My kids will be joining me here and we will have our small, cozy celebration here. For me, festivals are all about spending time with family and loved ones, hence we are making sure that doesn’t change this year either. We will definitely be careful and take all the necessary precautions since the pandemic hasn’t gotten over yet. But yes, a nice sweet, little celebration is what we have planned for this year.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Diwali will be just perfect, because the family will all be together. It’s how you look at it. It’s more special because we have our own little Laxmi, Samisha with us, and it’s her first Diwali! It will be low key, and no card party of course, unfortunately or visiting anyone But I have done tests before and after every shoot, or even if I have visited anyone. I intend to continue with that practice.

