Sections
Home / Bollywood / Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi

Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi

The actor who has played a handful of shrewd roles says that he doesn’t like action in reel or real life

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:45 IST

By Titas Chowdhury, HT Mumbai

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi gained popularity for his menacing character portrayals in gangster dramas such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Gurgaon (2017). But the actor says that despite having played a handful of shrewd gangster roles, action is a genre he keeps a safe distance from. Talking about how slice-of-life projects and social dramas are his beat, he says, “Even though I have played gangster roles in many films, I don’t like action in reel or real life. I prefer watching social drama films that have entertainment value as well as some take away for society.”

He adds, “As an actor, whenever I choose a show or a movie, I’m careful to keep the context of the story in mind. We need more social dramas to change mind-sets and any film being made, even for entertainment, should tell a story that has the power to change the world.” 

Even though crime thrillers have struck a chord with the Indian audience, Tripathi says that they don’t go with his taste. “I’m aware that a lot of my gangster movies have done well. As a genre, it has perennially been a crowd-puller. There’s an alluring quality about the world of crime. The stories are a lot more colourful and interesting. But personally, that’s a genre I consume with caution,” he shares.

The actor emphasises that the makers need to be careful about projecting violence on the screen. He explains, “With such aggressive discussion on normalising violence on screen, as viewers we should be mindful of how we consume content. Mindless violence without delivering a social commentary doesn’t satisfy me as a viewer. You have to make me care for the narrative.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh Covid cases, Uddhav says no to withdrawing relaxations
Jun 12, 2020 21:19 IST
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Jun 12, 2020 21:20 IST
Himachal health dept scam: Punjab firm employee gets bail
Jun 12, 2020 21:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.