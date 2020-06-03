Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty share precautions
Actors Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, Athiya Shetty among others shared dos and don’ts for Mumbaikars ahead of Cyclone Nisarga’s landfall.
The city of Mumbai, northern coast of Maharashtra and southern coast of Gujarat wait the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga. Ahead of that, a number of celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram with special messages for fans.
Tweeting a video, Akshay wrote on Twitter: “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.”
In the video, he lists out do’s and don’ts issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The list includes the following - do not step out during the cyclone; if you find yourself outside, stay put at a safe place; don’t stand under a tree; don’t take shelter in weak buildings; if it is not essential, switch off gas and electricity inside your homes and tie all loose items near your place tightly like potted plants in your balcony.
Shilpa Shetty too shared a picture listing out dos and donts on Instagram and wrote: “With #CycloneNisarga expected to hit Maharashtra and nearby regions in a few hours, please be mindful of these DOs & DONTs shared by @my_bmc. Please call 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone-related query or concern. Stay indoors; stay secure. Praying for our safety.”
Nimrat Kaur too prayed fir Mumbai city and wrote: “...that moment when your heart feels heavy about what lies behind all the beauty you behold. Praying for my city and all it’s beings... #StaySafe #StayHome #CycloneNisarg.”
Actors Athiya Shetty and Esha Gupta also shared note on cyclone Nisarga.
