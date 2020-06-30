Dabangg 3 actor Javed Hyder clarifies not selling vegetables for a living: ‘I made the video to keep busy during lockdown’

Actor Javed Hyder, who has worked in TV shows and films including Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, has clarified that he is not selling vegetables to make ends meet. Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra had tweeted earlier that Javed is out of work and is selling vegetables.

Clarifying that he has been making videos during lockdown, Javed told Times of India in an interview, “I am not selling vegetables. I am an actor by profession and currently because of lockdown, I am not doing anything. As an actor to keep myself busy and occupied I started making musical videos on an app. My daughter was using that app and she encouraged me to make some videos. Everyone is dealing with stress. People are committing suicide, they are facing financial crunch, they don’t have work, seeing the situation that we all are in currently in I thought of making videos. I know so many artists who are dealing with lack of work. So, initially, I started off by putting a few videos with good messages. Then one day I took permission from a vegetable vendor and shot a video with his thela (vegetable cart).”

He added, “Suddenly, the video started doing well and it crossed over 1 million views. I was very happy and the actor in me who was very sad because of the lockdown got excited. After that I started making videos to motivate people that no job is small. Today, with God’s grace I don’t have any monetary issues, but if at all it happens in future I won’t shy from selling vegetables as no job is small.”

It all began when Dolly shared one of Javed’s video and tweeted, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie ‘Baabarr’ (2009), and TV series ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’ (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film ‘Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi’. No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19.”

However, Javed told the daily, “The last big film I did was Dabangg 3 and it was a super hit. We shifted to a new flat in March first week and soon the lockdown was announced. We were shell shocked initially because we had just shifted and we had exhausted a lot of money. Then, there were a few friends who were going through a tough time so I decided to help them too. Because I thought the lockdown would be lifted after 21 days, but it continues for four months now. Also I am an actor. At the end of the day,I was getting frustrated because I wanted to work. That’s when I started making these videos. But thankfully we had savings and money.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas on first wedding anniversary, shares pic from their French wedding

Javed, who has also worked in TV show Jeanie Aur Juju, began his career in films in the 80s as a child actor with films like Khudgar and Ram Jaane. He has also worked in Aamir Khan’s Ghulam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more