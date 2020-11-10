Dance numbers, in films, are great exposure: Karishma Tanna

Sections
The actor, who is enjoying the feedback for her dance number Basanti in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, says, “if the song is good then you end being a part of a hit number”

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:48 IST

By Mumbai, Mumbai

Karishma feels the song is quite a catchy and peppy with a fun and sexy vibe to it.

Dancing to the tune of a remix song is unlike dancing to iconic dialogues turned into lyrics, feels Karishma Tanna.

The actor is enjoying the feedback for her dance number Basanti in the upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The lyrics Basanti aaj in kutton ke saamne na naach are from a popular dialogue from the Ramesh Sippy directed iconic film Sholay (1975). “As the lyrics are from a famous dialogue, I was most excited to recreate them with this modern twist. The legendary Hema Malini ji has been our favourite Basanti over the years and nobody can ever change that, so it was definitely an overwhelming feeling for me to step into this new Basanti’s shoes and groove to the song which I thoroughly enjoyed!” says Tanna, who feels the song is quite a catchy and peppy with a fun and sexy vibe to it.

 

In the song, she has Manoj Bajpayee for company which she admits was amazing. “It was an amazing experience working and dancing with Manoj Bajpayee sir. He is a powerhouse of talent and someone who I learnt so much from through the course of our shoot, which I am extremely grateful for! He was full of energy on set and such a lovely human being. It was an absolute pleasure to share the screen with him,” she shares.

The actor who has been part of a number of hit TV shows and a few films including Sanju (2018), says she loves dance numbers as they are great exposure in films. “They are a learning experience for the big screen. Moreover, if the song is good then you end being a part of a hit number. I am someone who enjoys and loves dancing, especially to fun numbers like these, so for me being a part of such songs works out perfectly well. I am looking forward to being a part of more songs like this one in the future too!” she signs off.

