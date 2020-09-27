Daughter’s Day 2020: Neha Dhupia calls daughter Mehr a ‘chatter box’, Angad Bedi shares video from their playtime

Neha Dhupia has finally shared a rare clear picture of her one-year-old baby girl Mehr on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. The actor called her a chatter box in the caption.

Sharing the lovely picture of the child on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Words fall short ... #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box ! #roar #simba @mehrdhupiabedi.” Mehr is seen standing in her living room, looking at something. She looks cute in a white frock and a big blue hairband.

Neha’s fans and friends showered the little one with love. Malaika Arora wrote, “Adorable.” Neha’s friend Ramneek Pantal commented, “Aawww my heart massi loves you.”

Neha’s actor husband Angad Bedi also shared a cute post for Mehr. “My lifeline... #happydaughtersday waheguru mehr kare. Pic by the late @ashishjparmar @nehadhupia #daddyslittlegirl #babygirl.” While a picture shows Angad playing with Mehr in her arms and giving a kiss on her foot, a boomerang video shows Mehr lying on the bed besides her father and trying to disrupt his sleep by punching him. The little one can be seen sucking her thumb as she enjoys her moment with Angad.

Mehr was born on November 18, 2018, the same year when her actor parents tied the knot. The two often share candid pictures and videos of the child without showing her face clearly.

Talking about spending all her time with Mehr during lockdown, Neha had told Filmfare in an interview, “It’s amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid if something like this were to happen three years prior and I was all by myself amidst the lockdown, I’d be going nuts. But Mehr lights up the house. She’s the love of our lives and when she goes off to bed, we all just drop because we’re so exhausted but happy at the same time.”

