DDLJ turns 25, Mandira Bedi and Uday Chopra share blast from the past. See throwback pics from quarter century ago

On the occasion of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s 25th anniversary, cast member Mandira Bedi and assistant director Uday Chopra shared throwback pictures of themselves from 1995. The film, fondly known as DDLJ, became a runaway hit, and remains one of the most loved Bollywood films of all time.

On Instagram, Mandira shared a then-and-now picture of herself, which she captioned, “It’s wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. Have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But Red is still the color of LOVE!” Mandira posed the ‘25 year challenge’ to director Karan Johar, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Uday, meanwhile, wrote alongside his own throwback, “A picture of me from the sets of DDLJ. It’s been 25 years!!! Was a truly special and fun experience. The memories will last for ever.” In the comments section, actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Udhao!!!!” and Sikander Kher wrote, “Uday Bhaiyya !!! Heavy Uday bhaiyya vibes .. the hockey stick was still in full use in your room.”

Previously, Shah Rukh and Kajol had shared iconic scenes, songs and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of the film. “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf,” Shah Rukh wrote alongside a special video. Kajol, meanwhile, recalled working with SRK on the film. “I think we were all younger, we were boys and girls. We were already friends when we did DDLJ but it was a bonding point,” she said in a video.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s perfect synopsis for DDLJ as it completes 25 years: ‘A hero who discovers his conscience, heroine who finds her voice’

Actor Aamir Khan congratulated the cast and crew on the milestone, and marked the occasion with a note. He wrote, “A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more