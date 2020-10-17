DDLJ was the first in India to use behind-the-scenes to promote the film: Uday Chopra

Iconic in every sense of the word, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, which completes 25 years of it’s release on October 20, remains the benchmark for romantic films in India. Written and directed by the then debutant Aditya Chopra, the film starred Shah Rakh Khan and Kajol, and broke several records upon its release. But little do people know that it was also the first film in Indian cinema to produce a making of the entire project!

Actor Uday Chopra, brother of Aditya, was in fact the one who shot the entire behind-the-scenes (BTS). He reveals, “Adi wanted to do something that no one had ever done before in India with DDLJ. He asked me to be in-charge of directing the ‘making’ and since this had not been done before, I had to pretty much invent how to go about it. Having just returned from film school in California, I decided this would be a great opportunity to try my hand at another aspect of film-making.”

This meant that the 47-year-old was not only an assistant, but also the videographer for the footage. Chopra recalls that he would have a camera in one hand, and the clap in the other, with a utility belt to keep all the batteries, charging cables and spare parts.

“I was quite a sight on set! The advantage, which I later discovered was that all the artists were very comfortable with me being right in their faces and this made for some really interesting and intimate shots, which helped the BTS footage tremendously,” he says.

The actor goes on to add that not just that, DDLJ’s behind the scenes footage was also telecast on Doordarshan, again marking a first.

“The channel made a special show out of the exclusive content that was shared to them. When the making aired, we got tons of wishes and it was a huge validation for trying to do something new for audiences. DDLJ’s BTS was an eye opener for the industry to do the same going forward,” says Chopra.

