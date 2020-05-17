De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’

Actor Ajay Devgn starrer romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De completed one year of its release on Sunday. Ajay got nostalgic and shared a video to mark its one-year anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old star shared a teaser video of the 2019 rom-com. It comprises snippets of the movie, which also stars actors Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Tagging his co-stars, the Singham actor wrote: “One year to the film that showcased uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way & showed us that family always come first.”

The flick had a lacklustre start at the box office with a Rs10.41 crore opening, but picked up pace later and crossed Rs75 crore mark in just 10 days of its run.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

De De Pyaar De has been directed by Akiv Ali.

Thefilm follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay’s iconic leg split.

Follow @htshowbiz for more