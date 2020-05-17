Sections
Home / Bollywood / De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’

De De Pyaar De turns 1: Ajay Devgn says it showed ‘uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way’

Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to celebrate the completion of one year of De De Pyaar De. See his post here.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:51 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi, Asian News International New Delhi

De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet.

Actor Ajay Devgn starrer romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De completed one year of its release on Sunday. Ajay got nostalgic and shared a video to mark its one-year anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old star shared a teaser video of the 2019 rom-com. It comprises snippets of the movie, which also stars actors Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Tagging his co-stars, the Singham actor wrote: “One year to the film that showcased uncustomary relationships in an acceptable way & showed us that family always come first.”

 



The flick had a lacklustre start at the box office with a Rs10.41 crore opening, but picked up pace later and crossed Rs75 crore mark in just 10 days of its run.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

De De Pyaar De has been directed by Akiv Ali.

Thefilm follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay’s iconic leg split.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19
May 17, 2020 15:21 IST
Two Hizbul terrorists killed in Doda encounter, army loses a soldier
May 17, 2020 15:21 IST
Tweeple share ‘last normal photos’ from their camera roll
May 17, 2020 15:21 IST
Migrants walk to Delhi-UP border, stopped from entering Ghaziabad
May 17, 2020 15:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.