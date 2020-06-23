Sections
‘Dear Sushant Singh Rajput, the secret has gone with you’: Bhumika Chawla remembers MS Dhoni co-star, asks people to stop blame game

Bhumika Chawla said that people should stop speculating why Sushant Singh Rajput died and instead care for the people around them. She collaborated with the actor in MS Dhoni biopic.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumika Chawla in a still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Many unfounded conspiracy theories related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput have swirled online, from nepotism to relationships gone wrong. In a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla urged everyone to stop speculating and blaming people.

Sharing a picture with Sushant from their film, Bhumika wrote, “Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind.... I wish to tell all the people who are affected by this to pray and devote your time to things like —-Taking care of yourself , of the people around you …”

Bhumika said that there was a lot of mudslinging and pointing of fingers, which was wrong. “There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is —“ who is to be blamed “ —— there is “ industry did it “ —- “ relationship did this” ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD ..... SPEND THAt TIME In caring for each other / CARING FOR THE NEEDS OF kids who need education : teach them in which ever way you can / PRAY for yourselves and others around you / EXERCISE —- stay positive ... LETS NOT BLAMe PEOPLE —— LETS RESPECT Each other ... LET THE industry find a solution within itself and not do public discussions on public domains —- Prayers for him,” she wrote.

 



Also read: Kapil Sharma thanks fan whose grandmother wanted to watch his show after returning from hospital

Sushant died on June 14. The police are currently investigating his death by suicide and have already recorded the statements of his family members, close friends, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and managerial staff. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh took cognisance of the reports of ‘professional rivalry’ doing the rounds online and said that the professional angle will also be probed by the police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

