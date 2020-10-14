‘Dear Tanishq, a few trolls don’t make a country’: Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan oppose decision to pull ad

After Tanishq issued a statement on withdrawing its controversial ad, Swara Bhasker and Soni Razdan have opposed the decision.

Jewellery major Tanishq has issued a statement on the withdrawal of a controversial ad, saying that it is ‘deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions’ after the commercial, featuring an interfaith baby shower, was attacked online. The brand said that it decided to pull the ad keeping the ‘well-being of our employees, partners and store staff’ in mind. The statement came late at night on Tuesday.

The statement comes a day after the ad was taken down from Tanishq’s YouTube channel, after incessant trolling on social media. However, many had also spoken up in the ad’s favour. Actor Swara Bhasker was among a large number of people who expressed disappointment at Tanishq’s decision. “Sad lack of spine.. and conviction. Numerous women (and men) get death threats on social media on a daily basis.. they stand up to it. Unfortunate that a large corporate conglomerate is unable to gather the courage (and resources) to withstand a few days of trolling! #tanishq,” she wrote.

Soni Razdan also wrote against the decision. “Dear @TanishqJewelry.., change your advisors. A few trolls do not a country make. Regards ... #india.”

“The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective,” Tanishq’s statement said.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it added.

After the trolling, Titan stock fell on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Many on Twitter had opposed the ad, claiming it encouraged ‘love jihad’. Among those that opposed the Tanishq ad was actor Kangana Ranaut.

The ad shows a traditional south Indian baby shower being organised in a Muslim household. When the daughter-in-law asks an older woman, presumably her mother-in-law, that this tradition is not held in their home, the older woman says, “Isn’t it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?”