Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh click pics with fans, enjoy a safari at Ranthambore. See pics, videos

As Bollywood star couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning, pictures from their animal safari in Ranthambore National Park have flooded the internet. They were spotted by their fans at their holiday and obliged them with some pictures.

Photos shared by their fans on social media show the four’s first pictures together from the trip. So far, they had been sharing a few selfies and pictures of the gorgeous views but none of themselves with each other. Alia was seen smiling as she posed with her fans. She wore a chunky black jacket, black pants and brown boots. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a blue and green jacket with blue jeans and a blue cap. Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in black from head to toe. He wore a black cap, dark sunglasses, black mask, a black jacket and black pants. Deepika also wore black mask, muffler, jacket and pants.

More pictures from the safari showed them in different vehicles with their families. Ranveer and Deepika were joined by her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha. Ranbir and Alia were with her mother Soni Razdan and others. His mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni,niece Samara and Alia’s sister Shaheen had also joined them for the holiday.

Alia-Ranbir and Deepika-Ranveer at the airport in Mumbai.

The families arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday morning. They were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

It was earlier rumoured that the families had all gone to Jaipur for the engagement ceremony of Ranbir and Alia. Later, veteran actor, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor denied the reports saying, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

Also see: Ananya Panday shows off lean beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacation, Suhana Khan loves it

Fans started speculating about their wedding after Ranbir, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, said that he and Alia may have gotten married in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic. “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” the actor had said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter