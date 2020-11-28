Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted at Gateway of India after shooting for Shakun Batra’s next

Sections
Actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film, were spotted together at the Gateway of India on Saturday.

The trio of Shakun Batra’s next: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were again spotted together in Mumbai. The three were seen at the Gateway of India on Saturday evening. The three had reportedly returned from Alibag after the pack-up of the shoot for the film.

While Deepika was in a black vest and denim shorts paired with a shrug, Ananya was in a skirt and a top. Siddhant was seen in shirt and trousers. All three wore masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three had recently gathered at Siddhant’s residence as he threw a Diwali bash for the team members of the movie. While Deepika had attended the party in a white attire, Ananya was in a colourful gown and was accompanied by her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

The team of Shakun Batra’s next had returned from Goa last month after the film shoot. It was said that they had to pick Goa over Sri Lanka due to travel changes amid the ongoing pandemic.

Talking about the film’s concept, Deepika had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships.”

