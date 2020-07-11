Deepika Padukone can’t stop checking herself out after eating Ranveer Singh’s birthday cake all week. Watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new video on Instagram. The short Boomerang video shows the actor checking herself out after eating birthday cake.

She wrote in the caption, “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!” In the video, Deepika can be seen holding a spoon, and looking at herself in it. Before her is a cake, and a cup of coffee.

In a couple of hours, the video has accumulated over two million views. While some fans were wondering whose birthday Deepika was celebrating, others left heart emojis. Her husband Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on July 6.

During the lockdown months, Deepika shared pictures of the food she’d prepared for herself and Ranveer. In an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, the actor had said recently, “He never goes to the kitchen. I’m really good at western cooking and Italian and continental. I’ve always been scared of the cooker though. I want to learn Indian cooking in this time. I want to learn the difference between dhaniya, pudina and besan and atta.”

Deepika has also been sharing throwback pictures, reflecting on her journey to stardom, and posting valuable information about mental health. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika shared regular posts about depression, and the misconceptions surrounding the illness.

