Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone celebrates Ranveer Singh’s birthday with sweet pic, Zeeshan Ayyub claims being lied to about roles

From Zeeshan Ayyub talking about “bigger debate than nepotism” to Deepika Padukone’s birthday post for husband Ranveer Singhl, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a precious photo: ‘The centre of my universe’

Deepika Padukone shared a late but special birthday post for husband Ranveer Singh on Monday. Keeping it to bare minimum, the actor called him the centre of her universe and added she will keep the rest to be told in person.

Dil Bechara trailer a dream of my brother Sushant Singh Rajput, says Mukesh Chhabra as AR Rahman reveals film’s playlist

As Dil Bechara trailer landed on Monday, director Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. Initially titled Kizzie Aur Manny, Dil Bechara was announced two years earlier as Chhabra’s debut but could only be released now. The actor died on June 14.

Abhishek Bachchan on 20 years in cinema: ‘I don’t like my work; I see so many flaws that need to be rectified’



‘I don’t like my work,” is Abhishek Bachchan’s answer if you ask him to pick his favourite films in a 20-year long career. “When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says ‘well done, good job’, I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement,” he says candidly.



Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy reveals why he ‘walked away’ from Bollywood

Rahul Roy, who became a household name with Aashiqui, could not recreate the same success in his later films. A few years later, he disappeared from the scene, only to reappear as a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss and win its first season.

Zeeshan Ayyub : There’s a bigger debate than nepotism, it’s how actors are lied to about their roles

The nepotism debate has once again resurfaced after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While many from the film industry have shared their views about the issue, which mostly gets brushed under the carpet, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub feels that the problem is far deeper than what it appears to be.

