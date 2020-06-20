Deepika Padukone champions mental health awareness, says ‘You cannot snap out of depression’

Actor Deepika Padukone is spearheading discourse around mental health, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression.

In the days that have followed, Deepika has spread awareness about mental health, having personal experience with depression herself. On Saturday, she wrote on Twitter, “Repeat After Me. You cannot snap out of depression.”

On Friday, the actor had busted similar myths about the illness. She’d written, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness,” and “Repeat After Me. Feeling depressed is not the same as feeling sad.”

Deepika has been an advocate for mental health awareness, and also founded an organisation -- Live Love Laugh -- to help those struggling with the illness. After Sushant’s suicide, Deepika had written on social media, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope.” She had also urged the media to report news of suicide with sensitivity.

Later, she had said that while she’s encouraged to see the conversation around mental health being brought to the forefront, she’d like to urge people to not disclose details of the medication they’re taking. “It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness,” she’d written in a tweet, adding, “However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. - the information could potentially be misused.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

