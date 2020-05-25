Deepika Padukone crashes Ranveer Singh’s live chat, exposes his poor badminton skills; he reveals how he wooed her

Sections
Deepika Padukone crashed husband Ranveer Singh’s live Instagram chat with Sunil Chhetri, and made loads of revelations about him.

Updated: May 25, 2020 08:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone’s thumb crashing Ranveer Singh’s live chat.

Actor Ranveer Singh’s lively Instagram live chat with footballer Sunil Chhetri on Sunday was gatecrashed by his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Ranveer discussed everything from his career to his love for football and WWE with the Indian footballer, who has been hosting Instagram sessions during the lockdown.

“I love you baby,” Deepika wrote in the comments during the chat, and when it ended, she wrote, “Well played boys!” She also pointed out that Ranveer was ‘terrible at math’, and that he ‘was a brat and still is!’

Reacting to the comment on his mathematical skills, Ranveer said, “That makes us two. To all the kids who are facing constant pressure of maths, don’t lose hope. It will be great if you do it, but if you can’t it is not the end of the world. You can tomorrow find your passion, you can become Sunil Chhetri.”

 



 

Ranveer also admitted that unlike Deepika, who is the daughter of badminton champion Prakash Padukone, he can’t play the sport. He said that he can only manage three points against her in a set, and that too because she lets him. Chhetri said Deepika had told him, “He only gets three points because I respect the fact that he is Prakash Padukone’s son-in-law.” Expressing mock embarrassment, Ranveer yelled into the distance, and said, “Baby! Expose kar rahi hai tu mujhe (You’re exposing me).” At that point, Deepika’s hand appeared in the frame and gave a thumb’s up.

Ranveer and Deepika have been quarantining at home during the lockdown. During the interaction, Ranveer spoke highly of his wife. When Chhetri told him that he’d learned from Deepika that when they were dating, Ranveer used to woo her with flowers. “All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else.”

