Deepika Padukone crosses 50 million mark on Instagram, becomes third Indian to do so

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. The actor took to social media platform and re-posted a series of Instagram stories by fans, which included her pictures, video montages and even letters to mark the occasion.

Deepika, 34, wrote she was “grateful” for hitting the milestone. The actor was seen earlier this year in director Meghna Gulzar’s drama Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Her next film is with Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra and it also feature actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film was scheduled to go on floors in Sri Lanka but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the lockdown, Deepika has stayed active on Instagram, interacting her fans with updates from her personal and professional life. On Sunday, she shared some never-seen-before pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor and herself from the look test of their hit romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika reunited with Ranbir after Bachna Ae Haseeno for this film, which went on to become a huge blockbuster in 2013.

“Our very first look test...‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain... Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’- Naina Talwar #7YearsOfYJHD,” she wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was produced by Karan Johar. In 2015, Deepika and Ranbir would again come together on screen for Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha.

