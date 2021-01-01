Deepika Padukone deletes all her posts on Instagram and Twitter, leaves internet in shock

Deepika Padukone left her legion of fans in shock as she deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts on December 31 night. The actor, who is quite prolific on social media, has zero posts and tweets as of now.

With many celeb accounts getting hacked recently, many were left wondering if Deepika’s account has also fallen prey to hackers. However, a closer look revealed that it was done by Deepika as the actor changed her display picture. It appears this may be a temporary measure taken by Deepika, perhaps to highlight an upcoming event.

While Deepika removed her posts, her Instagram Stories were still visible on the account. Also, there is a record of tweets she had liked till now. She has not issued any statement in this regard either. Deepika has 52.5 million followers on Instagram and 27.7 million followers on Twitter.

Deepika is on a vacation with husband Ranveer Singh to Rajasthan. Actor Neetu Kapoor had shared a photo with Ranveer Singh and her son Ranbir Kapoor from Ranthambore a few days ago. Neither Deepika nor Ranbir’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, was not seen in the picture.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir with Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Deepika is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next Pathan, to be produced by Yash Raj Films.

Ranveer and Deepika are awaiting the release of their fourth film together, 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicles the Indian cricket team’s unexpected victory at the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay his wife Romi Bhatia. The film has an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and others.