Deepika Padukone finds discussion on mental health heartening: ‘However, don’t name the medication you are on’

Actor Deepika Padukone found it heartening that actor Danish Sait decided to talk about his mental health issues on social media. However, Deepika also had an important piece of advice for those who are sharing their experiences on a public forum.

In a string of tweets, Danish talked about suffering from depression and anxiety. “My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope,” he wrote in a tweet. Retweeting him, Deepika wrote, “It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness.”

In another, she added, “However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. - the information could potentially be misused.” Deepika also shared an Instagram Story and wrote “Depression is an illness.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on Sunday has left the film industry in shock. Many took to social media to talk about mental health and finding ways to deal with depression.

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

Deepika, too, shared a post about it. “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out.” She urged her legion of followers to “talk, communicate, express and seek help” in such a situation. “Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly there is hope,” her post read. Deepika has long been an advocate for mental health awareness and has often spoken about her own experience with depression. She also started the Live Laugh Love foundation, which provides mental health support for people.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

