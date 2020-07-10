Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic in new throwback pic, doesn’t seem to have aged a day. See here

Sections
Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new throwback picture on Instagram, leaving her fans impressed at how little she has aged.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone says it’s important to remember where you came from.

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a couple of throwback pictures, continuing her lockdown ritual of sharing old photographs. The images appear to be from a picnic or trip of some sort.

“They say look ahead...” Deepika wrote in her caption, and added, “But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...”

 

Deepika’s post has received over one lakh ‘likes’ in just 15 minutes. “Beautiful as ever,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Others noted how little the actor has changed.



Previously, Deepika had shared a picture from 2000, with actor Aamir Khan. “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...#random #anecdote @_aamirkhan,” she captioned it.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares throwback pics of when she met Aamir Khan and he didn’t offer her food

On her dad Prakash Padukone’s birthday, the actor shared a picture of herself, as a toddler, sitting on his lap. “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa,” she wrote.

The actor has also been spending the lockdown and self-isolation months watching and recommending films. Movies that left her impressed include Tom Hanks’ The Green Mile, Ben Affleck’s The Town, Marvel’s Black Panther and The Godfather.

