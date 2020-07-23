Deepika Padukone gives a peek into her ‘extremely competitive’ game night with Ranveer Singh, in-laws

Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her intense game night with her husband, Ranveer Singh, and his family - father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani. They were playing the classic card game Taboo, in which a person must get his/her teammates to guess the word being described, but without mentioning any of the ‘taboo’ words.

“TPL-Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive! @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. According to the time stamp on the picture, it was taken on Wednesday.

Ranveer and Deepika have been quarantining at their home in Mumbai and often give fans a peek into their day-to-day activities together. On Monday, Ranveer shared a picture of his man bun, styled by Deepika.

“Hair by: @deepikapadukone. Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?,” he wrote in his caption, making a reference to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s critically-acclaimed film Yojimbo, starring Toshiro Mifune as a wandering samurai.

During an Instagram live session with football player Sunil Chhetri in May, Ranveer revealed that he pulled out all stops to woo Deepika and sent her countless bouquets during their courtship period. “All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else,” he said.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing reel-life husband and wife Kapil and Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres in April but has been pushed to Christmas 2020 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced theatres across India to remain closed.

