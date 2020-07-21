Sections
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh a new hairstyle, Salman Khan sweats out in the farm for rice plantation

Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh a new hairstyle, Salman Khan sweats out in the farm for rice plantation

From Ranveer Singh sporting a new hairstyle to Salman Khan sharing a glimpse of his farming session, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Salman Khan enjoys farm life, shares video of planting rice saplings in ankle-deep water. Watch

Actor Salman Khan is thoroughly enjoying farming these days. He, along with some members of his family and staff, have taken to farming in a major way in his Panvel farmhouse. Salman on Tuesday shared a new video.

(Read full story here)

Ranveer Singh rocks man bun styled by Deepika Padukone, gets hilariously trolled by Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh flaunted his man bun in his new Instagram post and revealed that it was styled by none other than wife, Deepika Padukone. He shared a picture of his side profile, with the tiny man bun, and said that he was reminded of a samurai.

(Read full story here)



Suicide or Murder poster: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doppelganger Sachin Tiwari to play lead role



Vijay Shekhar Gupta’s production Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost will have TikTok star Sachin Tiwari in the lead role. Sachin, who found a fan following on social media given his resemblance to the late actor, also featured on the poster of the film.



(Read full story here)

Tiger Shroff feels this little girl is a better dancer than Hrithik Roshan and him. Watch video

Tiger Shroff is winning hearts with his humble reply to a fan who tagged him in a video featuring her niece dancing to Jai Jai Shivshankar from War. The Twitter user shared a cute video of her 18-month-old niece dancing and wrote that Tiger and Hrithik Roshan had some ‘serious competition’ from her.

(Read full story here)

Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger takes the internet by storm. Can you tell them apart?

Instagram users were in for a surprise when they stumbled upon pictures of blogger Caitlin, who could very well pass for Jennifer Aniston’s identical twin. The pictures were first shared online by California-based hairstylist Steph Carrillo on Instagram. “I can assure you she is not Jennifer Aniston! Caitlin,” she captioned the pictures.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra facing surge in cases even outside red zones
Jul 21, 2020 10:41 IST
Jammu: Three killed due to lightning
Jul 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Amitabh talks of silence and uncertainty in Covid-19 times
Jul 21, 2020 10:41 IST
We discuss lot of things: Pant reveals how Raina is helping him in training
Jul 21, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.