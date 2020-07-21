Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh a new hairstyle, Salman Khan sweats out in the farm for rice plantation

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Salman Khan enjoys farm life, shares video of planting rice saplings in ankle-deep water. Watch

Actor Salman Khan is thoroughly enjoying farming these days. He, along with some members of his family and staff, have taken to farming in a major way in his Panvel farmhouse. Salman on Tuesday shared a new video.

(Read full story here)

Ranveer Singh rocks man bun styled by Deepika Padukone, gets hilariously trolled by Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh flaunted his man bun in his new Instagram post and revealed that it was styled by none other than wife, Deepika Padukone. He shared a picture of his side profile, with the tiny man bun, and said that he was reminded of a samurai.

(Read full story here)

Suicide or Murder poster: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doppelganger Sachin Tiwari to play lead role

Vijay Shekhar Gupta’s production Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost will have TikTok star Sachin Tiwari in the lead role. Sachin, who found a fan following on social media given his resemblance to the late actor, also featured on the poster of the film.

(Read full story here)

Tiger Shroff feels this little girl is a better dancer than Hrithik Roshan and him. Watch video

Tiger Shroff is winning hearts with his humble reply to a fan who tagged him in a video featuring her niece dancing to Jai Jai Shivshankar from War. The Twitter user shared a cute video of her 18-month-old niece dancing and wrote that Tiger and Hrithik Roshan had some ‘serious competition’ from her.

(Read full story here)

Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger takes the internet by storm. Can you tell them apart?

Instagram users were in for a surprise when they stumbled upon pictures of blogger Caitlin, who could very well pass for Jennifer Aniston’s identical twin. The pictures were first shared online by California-based hairstylist Steph Carrillo on Instagram. “I can assure you she is not Jennifer Aniston! Caitlin,” she captioned the pictures.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more