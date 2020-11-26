Deepika Padukone grateful to spend lockdown with Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan turns contract killer for Bob Biswas

Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.

Kareena Kapoor satisfies her pregnancy cravings with waffles, wonders ‘Is this my meal or cheat meal?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is bingeing on waffles with maple syrup during her pregnancy. She took to Instagram stories to give a glimpse of how she is going all out and will continue to indulge in her favourite meals for the next three months. She wrote, “Is this my meal or cheat meal? Well, the lines are blurred for the next three months.”

Read full story here

Priyanka Chopra starts prepping for her movie with Celine Dion, Text For You; shares pics from her salon session

Actor Priyanka Chopra has started preparing for her next project, Text For You. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories, showing her getting her hair and nails done before she begins working on the film from Friday.

Read full story here

Shatrughan Sinha opens up on censorship fears in OTT, calls hurt sentiments ‘lame excuse’ to enforce moral code

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to digital streaming platforms being brought under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, sparking fears of censorship. Sharing an opinion piece on how ‘moral policing’ will kill the streaming industry, he called it a ‘farce’.

Read full story here

Thank God, Ranveer and I didn’t get locked down without each other: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone said that she is filled with gratitude for lots of things this year. She added that she was fortunate to not be stuck separately, from husband Ranveer Singh, during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Read full story here

Abhishek Bachchan is unrecognisable as he transforms into Bob Biswas for film shoot in Kolkata. See pics

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has transformed into your killer next door, Bob Biswas. He was spotted in Kolkata this week, shooting for the upcoming film with co-star Chitrangda Singh.

Read full story here

Follow @htshowbiz for more