Deepika Padukone has sweetest birthday wish for dad Prakash: ‘Greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had’, see pic

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture with her dad Prakash Padukone as she wished her ‘greatest hero’ on his birthday.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Deepika Padukone shares a childhood pic with dad to wish him a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone posted a sweet note for her father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone on his birthday on Wednesday. She also shared a childhood picture in which a young Deepika can be seen smiling as she looks at the camera while siting in her dad’s lap. Prakash turns 65 this year.

Deepika wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone.” Her sister Anisha Padukone showered love on the post.

 

Last month, Prakash celebrated 40 years of becoming the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship. On the anniversary of the historic win, Deepika penned a heartfelt note and called his contribution to the sport “immeasurable”. “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” she wrote on Twitter.



 

 

Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh also lauded his father-in-law on his accomplishment and wrote, “40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time. #legend #icon #proud.”

