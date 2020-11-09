Sections
Deepika Padukone is a ‘BIG’ fan of Ranveer Singh’s buff new look, couldn’t resist reacting twice

Deepika Padukone is a ‘BIG’ fan of Ranveer Singh’s buff new look. Check out her comments on his post.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone is mighty impressed with Ranveer Singh’s new look.

Ranveer Singh’s buff new look impressed not only his fans, but also wife Deepika Padukone. She took to the comments section of his latest Instagram post and left not one, but two comments.

Ranveer shared the picture as ‘Monday motivation’. “Down and dirty,” he captioned the shirtless picture. Deepika in her first comment wrote, “B.I.G” with a couple of emojis. In her second comment, she wrote, “No frowning...” and added a heart emoji. The post was ‘liked’ by over one million people.

 

After months of quarantine, Ranveer has started going out for work. The actor recently signed on to his Simmba director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Cirkus. He also has the comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the sports drama 83 and Karan Johar’s epic Takht in the pipeline.

Deepika, meanwhile, has been busy filming director Shakun Batra’s ‘domestic noir’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The trio recently returned after completing the Goa schedule, and were spotted filming in Mumbai.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out in first ad together since lockdown, fans say ‘just give us a film’

Deepika and Ranveer recently appeared in their first advertisement together, post lockdown. Deepika and Ranveer’s fans could not get enough of the video. One fan wrote, “Oohoooo you both have the best chemistry ever now give us a new film.” Another wrote, “Glad to see you active after so long.”

