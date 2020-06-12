Sections
Deepika Padukone is ‘gearing up for the weekend’ with self-love and self-care. See new selfie

Deepika Padukone has shared a new picture of herself, gearing up for the weekend. See it here.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone practises some self-care in new selfie.

Actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the weekend. She shared a selfie on Friday, pampering herself with a chrome face mask.

She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Gearing up for the weekend,” and added the hashtags, “#selfie #selflove #selfcare.” Deepika’s post has been ‘liked’ over 350,000 times.

 

Deepika, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, has been sharing regular social media updates during the lockdown. She has shared uplifting food-related posts and more serious ones around topics such as mental health.



In May, she took to Instagram to share a curated wellness guide for people struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic. She asked people not to hesitate to seek support when going through emotional turmoil.

“Do not hesitate to seek support when you are feeling overwhelmed. #YouAreNotAlone. Click on my Instagram Wellness Guide for ideas and advice on nurturing your #MentalHealth during this period of uncertainty and beyond,” she tweeted.

Also read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception had a role to play in Ayushmann Khurrana getting cast in Gulabo Sitabo

The guide, which included 15 points, began with, “Caring for our mental health and seeking support when we are feeling overwhelmed has always been important. These aspects have become even more critical at a time when the pandemic has affected millions, globally. Here is a handy collection of ideas and advice on nurturing your own mental health and that of others.”

