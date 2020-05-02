‘Deepika Padukone is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside,’ says her co-star Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is excited about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled movie. The actor says that with Deepika, it feels like working with a friend.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, “You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.” This will be their first film together.

The film is a domestic noir that also stars Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi. Talking about the film, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms.

“What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships,” she had added.

Talking about working with Shakun, Ananaya said, “I told him that I’d do anything he directs. I am just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can.” Shakun’s last film was Kapoor and Sons with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The film was a hit and earned praise from critics as well.

Apart from Shakun’s film, Ananya also has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She also stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film, Fighter.

