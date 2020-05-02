Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Deepika Padukone is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside,’ says her co-star Ananya Panday

‘Deepika Padukone is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside,’ says her co-star Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday will be seen together in Shakun Batra’s upcoming domestic noir.

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday are working together for the first time.

Ananya Panday is excited about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled movie. The actor says that with Deepika, it feels like working with a friend.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, “You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.” This will be their first film together.

 

The film is a domestic noir that also stars Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi. Talking about the film, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms.



“What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships,” she had added.

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

Talking about working with Shakun, Ananaya said, “I told him that I’d do anything he directs. I am just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can.” Shakun’s last film was Kapoor and Sons with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The film was a hit and earned praise from critics as well.

Apart from Shakun’s film, Ananya also has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She also stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film, Fighter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
May 02, 2020 15:09 IST
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
May 02, 2020 15:41 IST
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST

latest news

Pandemic-era celebrities struggle to strike appropriate tone
May 02, 2020 16:29 IST
Apple aims to let you unlock iPhone while wearing a mask
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST
Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’
May 02, 2020 16:24 IST
The art of re-emergence: Kim Jong Un appears after long gap
May 02, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.