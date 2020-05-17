Deepika Padukone is thoroughly entertained by Karan Johar’s kids as they solve the haircut problem during lockdown. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s young son Yash has come up with the solution to need for haircut amid lockdown. The filmmaker took to Instagram to post a new video of his children.

In the video, Karan asks Yash, “Do you think you need a haircut?” To which, replies, “I just cut my hair”. Then, Karan asks further, “But dada’s hair is also very long, even your hair is very long. How d we cut our hair?” Yash picks up a medicine bottle and shows it to his father. Karan asks if he should cut his hair with medicine and Yash says yes. Karan is puzzled and asks: “But how will he medicine cut the hair?” Yash, then, gestures (as if he were cutting something) with the bottle and says ‘cut, cut, cut’ even as Karan laughs in the background.

Karan’s industry friends were thoroughly entertained. Deepika Padukone commented not on Yash but Roohi and said: “please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar” while Apoorva Mehta, CEO at Dharma Productions said, “Too cute.”

Karan has been posting fun videos with his kids since the lockdown began. One of his recent ones was when he decided to quiz his kids. In it, Karan asks Yash to name the country they live in, and the little one replies “Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” leaving his dad in splits.

At another time he shared a video of his kids dancing. In it, the toddlers are seen having a fun time in Karan’s walk-in closet as they ‘dance like no one’s watching’. They shake a leg, do rounds and jump while music plays in the background.Sharing it, Karan had written: “Johar’s got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching.”

(With agencies inputs)

