Deepika Padukone may be summoned by NCB in drugs case if needed: report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed, an official said on Tuesday. NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency.

Some of these chats were purportedly between Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and one “D”, they said. The official said the NCB might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB, confirmed that KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar has been summoned to join the ongoing investigation. Dhruv reached the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guest house, where NCB officials are, at around 2 pm. Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha also reached the guest house to join the investigation.

However, Malhotra denied that any summons was send to KWAN’ employee and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash. “No summons has been issued to Karishma. But we will send her a summon later this week,” said Malhotra.

“The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed,” the official said.

During the NCB’s investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor’s death.

Sushant (34) was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14.

