Deepika Padukone plays the coy bride in decade old Malayalam ads that are going viral. Watch

Deepika Padukone is a favourite among brands and one of the most sought-after faces from Bollywood. Currently, Deepika represents multiple electrical, beauty, jewellery and clothing brands, which are a hit with her fans just like her blockbuster movies.

A few fans have unearthed a couple of old commercials from almost 10 years ago, featuring Deepika and even her biggest fans may not have seen them. The commercials are in Malayalam and are for a sari brand.

One of the videos feature Deepika as a modern woman who catches the fancy of a handsome man. He watches her from afar in her pants and shirts, strutting about at her workplaces. He even gets large cutouts made of her and erects them on a beach, wondering which outfit she looks best in. However, his mother tells him to imagine her in a sari and he reaches a decision.

Deepika plays the ‘modern’ woman who hasn’t forgotten her traditional values. She takes off her shoes during the ‘arti’ at office, wears spaghetti strap dresses at parties but avoid hugging strange men, opting for a ‘namaste’. Her sanskari attitude wins over the man and he arrives her house with his parents to ask her hand in marriage.

A lot of fans loved seeing the throwback video, especially with the nostalgia fever running high amid the lockdown. “Welcome to another episode of : Where corona brought me today...I am watching ads now,” read a comment. “Uffffff she’s cute pretty lovely Most beautiful woman gorgeous love you darling,” read another comment.

However, many even noticed how the ad hasn’t aged well. “Depriving a woman of the type of clothes she loves to wear to satisfy your and your useless patriarchal family’s ego? Or just showing that a man can take his parents to any girl he likes without even knowing if the girl is interested in him or not, and then the girl is considered very lucky bcs a useless guy approached her,” read a comment. “Such a cringe ad glad we are better than this now when it comes to ads now. Women don’t ‘have’ to be sanskari,” read another comment.

The second ad shows her life after marriage. She misses her parents as she taken on her duties at her new home. She hates to cook and remembers how her mother would care for her when she was young. Her doting husband sees her pain and invites her parents to their home. Deepika loves gets a surprise seeing her mom and dad at her new home.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which released earlier this year. She plays Romi Dev in Kabir Singh’s upcoming film 83, opposite husband Ranveer Singh. The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

