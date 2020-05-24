Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are having a great Sunday, watch her plant kisses on ‘world’s most squishable face’

Actor Deepika Padukone is feeling particularly lovey-dovey this Sunday. She has shared a brand new video on Instagram which shows her planting kisses on actor husband Ranveer Singh’s face.

“World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh,” she captioned her post. The video shows Ranveer accepting the kisses in black vest while Deepika is seen in a white top. Their video was a hit with the fans who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the two together.

“World’s most adorable couple creating the most adorable content,” read a comment. “Wish I could squish you both,” read another comment. “Oh my god!! I’m in love,” read another comment.

Deepika and Ranveer are in lockdown at their Mumbai home. Deepika recently curated a Wellness Guide on Instagram, as part of the ongoing global Mental Health Awareness month. She said that the past several weeks have not only been “exceptionally unusual”, but also very difficult, with everyone facing the fear of uncertainty about the future.

The actress added that she wants to share how she is nurturing her mental health amid the pandemic. For this, Deepika has joined hands with Instagram for an initiative. “I am sure we all agree that the past several weeks have not only been exceptionally unusual but also very difficult; uncertainty about the future, loss of livelihoods, and the inability to be around family and loved ones, are just a few of the challenges facing us,” Deepika said.

“And situations such as these often lead to or aggravate mental illness. I look forward to sharing with all of you some of the things I’ve been doing over the past several weeks to nurture my mental health, and I hope you find them useful too,” she added.

