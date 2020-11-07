Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out in first ad together since lockdown, fans say ‘just give us a film’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fans are obsessed with their new ad together. On Friday, Ranveer shared an energetic new ad for a telecom brand that shows the two dancing to a peppy song and having a blast of a time.

The video showed Deepika in a printed white top and blue jeans while Ranveer was also in his usual printed shirt and white pants. They are seen dancing in their home and balcony while their neighbours also join in. Ranveer even performed a rap for the ad.

IPL players such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others also made appearances. Actor Vatsal Sheth and his actor wife Ishita Dutta also made cameos as a couple expecting their baby. A cute dog also gets into the groove.

Deepika and Ranveer’s fans could not get enough of the video, the couple’s first since the lockdown was announced in March. One fan wrote, “Oohoooo you both have the best chemistry ever now give us a new film.” Another wrote, “Glad to see you active after so long.”

Deepika and Ranveer had been staying together in their Mumbai home all through the coronavirus lockdown. Deepika was recently in Goa to shoot for her film with Shakun Batra. She recently returned to Mumbai after finishing a schedule for the film.

Deepika was also embroiled in ‘Bollywood drug nexus’ controversy in September. She was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for her connection in the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus that was being investigated after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her former manager, Karishma Prakash has quit her talent management agency after drug use allegations against her. The company has said in a statement that she no longer has ‘anything to do’ with Deepika.

