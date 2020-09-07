Deepika Padukone returns to sets, to shoot brand endorsements before Shakun Batra film

Deepika Padukone is returning to the sets as India adopts to a new normal after Covid-19 related shutdown. Shooting of many films and TV shows have already commenced while keeping all due precautions in mind.

Deepika will start shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Goa for which she will leave soon. The film stars her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. However, before that, the actor will finish shooting for brand endorsements.

“Deepika has dedicated three days to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the Covid 19 situation all over. Once the actress gets into shooting for her film, then there won’t be any time for this, hence she is wrapping it up prior,” a source said. The actor has added yet another brands to her kitty during the lockdown.

Talking about Shakun’s film, Deepika had earlier told Hindustan Times, “You can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

Deepika also has a film on Draupadi, the remake of The Intern and the film with Prabhas, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.