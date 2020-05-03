Deepika Padukone reveals her guilty pleasure, says ‘you’re simply the best, better than anyone, anyone I ever met’

Actor Deepika Padukone who has been in self-isolation for close to a one month and half, before the lockdown due to coronavirus was announced. The actor has been keeping herself productive but everyone has a guilty pleasure and Deepika’s has finally been revealed.

Sharing a picture of a sliced raw mango with spice sprinkled on it, Deepika chose to display her skill at writing rhyming verse. She wrote: “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest Better than anyone, anyone I ever met...”

In the past couple of weeks, Ranveer Singh has given readers enough proof of Deepika’s culinary skills. Once she cooked an elaborate Thai spread with steamed rice, green curry and baked a cake as well. On another occasion, she made several pizzas. She too have shared the fruits of her labour and written: “ Season 1: Episode 8 COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!”

Like many in Bollywood Deepika too was in deep shock at the untimely passing away of veteran Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. She was set to work Rishi in the Hindi re-make of Hollywood film, The Intern, while Irrfan was her co-star in Shoojit Sircar hit Piku. She had posted blank post to symbolise deep sadness at their going away.

Through the lockdown, she has been keeping busy doing housework among other things. Early into the lockdown, she had cleaned her cupboard and written: “Season 1:Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe.”

