Deepika Padukone reveals what is on her post lockdown bucket list, her favourite character from her filmography

DeepikaPadukone conducted an Ask My Anything session on her Instagram and answered a variety of questions -- from what is on her list once lockdown ends and her favourite food.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite food in a candid AMA.

Actor Deepika Padukone did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram with her fans and answered quite a few candid questions about her family.

To a question by a fan as to what would be her post coronavirus lockdown bucket list, she said a visit to her parents and sister Anisha in Bangalore. She was asked which is most favourite character from among those she has played and her answer was Piku from the Shoojit Sircar film with the same name. To the question as to what was her pet peeve, she replied ‘dishonesty’.

Some questions at Deepika Padukone’s AMA session.

Deepika listed out Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, sung by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, as her current favourite and on her playlist. She also asked to pick between south Indian coffee versus north Indian tea. She replied: “Both! South Indian Filter Coffee and the Chai I make! FYI-I make amazing Tea!” She was asked if she has any weird talents, to which she replied: “My husband or sister woud be the best people to answer tht. I’m sure they hav quite a few to share!”

Deepika candidly answered all questions.

Deepika has been fairly consistent through the long lockdown, posting throwbacks, writing about and demystifying depression and giving a peek into her life with Ranveer Singh. After Ranveer’s birthday last week, she had posted a funny boomerang video of hers and written: “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week.”



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares tribute for doctors from hospital, calls them ‘god like incarnations, companions of the sufferer’

Posting a school or college time throwback picture, possibly from the picnic or a tour, she had written: “They say look ahead... But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...”

