Deepika Padukone’s ‘authentic smile’ features in exhibition at Athens airport. See pic

A picture of Deepika Padukone was featured at the Athens airport and her fan pages have been sharing photos of it on social media. Deepika’s smile was dubbed the ‘most authentic’.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepika Padukone’s smile has made an appearance at the Athens airport.

Actor Deepika Padukone’s beautiful smile is greeting tourists in Athens these days. As part of an exhibition of ‘authentic smiles’, a picture of her bust has been featured at the Athens airport.

The bust is in a dark stone and shows her wearing a large choker necklace and her hair is seen tied in a bun. “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D,” reads the description. Pictures of the bust were shared by Deepika’s fanpages on social media.

 

Next to her, a bust of a ‘Grammy-winning American singer’ is seen. She looks slightly like Billie Eilish but one cannot be sure without her trademark neon green hair.



Deepika has been working hard on her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is being described as a ‘domestic noir’.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which also starred Vikrant Massey. It showed Deepika as an acid attack survivor on a quest for justice. It released earlier this year and Deepika earned praise for her performance.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’

She and husband Ranveer Singh have been staying at their home all through lockdown. They shared pictures from their gym sessions and loved up selfies for their fans. Ranveer is looking forward to the release of his film 83. It stars him as former cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepik as his wife Romi.

