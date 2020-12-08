Deepika Padukone’s most favourite performance of the year was Taapsee Pannu’s Biggini Shoot video: ‘I’m a huge fan’

Sections
Deepika Padukone has said that she loved watching Taapsee Pannu’s hilarious Biggini Shoot video. The actor said that after watching the video, she became an even bigger fan of the actor.

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed her most favourite performance of 2020 and it’s something that will leave you surprised. At a recent actresses’ roundtable interview, Deepika joked that Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Biggini shoot video’ made her become an even bigger fan of hers.

Taapsee made the hilarious video with her sisters at their recent trip to Maldives. They danced to Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Biggini Shoot song and the video even had a guest appearance from Taapsee’s boyfriend, Mathias Boe. The video got 1.9 million views and comments from Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and many others.

 

Now, on a roundtable chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Deepika said Taapsee’s video made her a huge fan of her. “Taapsee your Biggini Shoot was my favourite performance. I am huge fan, more so after watching that video,” she said. Taapsee replied saying that she will make a special video for her in the future.



Apart from Taapsee, Deepika also enjoyed watching Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok this year. The series was produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh. It starred Jaydeep Ahlawat in the lead as cop Hathiram Chaudhary.

Taapsee was also seen this year in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad while Deepika was seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Taapsee played a woman who decides to leave her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. Deepika played an acid attack survivor on a quest to seek justice for herself and live a life of respect and dignity. Both the actors' performances were lauded by critics and audiences.

Taapsee will soon be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba. Deepika, meanwhile, will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

