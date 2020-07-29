Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha shares picture with her ‘true love’, Ranveer Singh drops funny comment

Actor Deepika Padukone’s sister, golfer Anisha Padukone, shared a picture with her ‘true love’ - pizza. She took to her Instagram account to post a throwback photo of herself feasting on a pizza and quipped that she was a ‘crust waster’.

Sharing the picture, Anisha wrote in her caption, “Did someone say (pizza emoji)?? #truelove #badebadepizzae #crustwaster #washitdownwithcoke.”

Anisha’s brother-in-law, actor Ranveer Singh, dropped a funny comment on the post. “Garm-a-garam pizzzzzzaaaaaaay !!!,” he wrote, followed by a number of pizza emojis. Meanwhile, fans showered love on the sweet snap. “What a cutieee,” one Instagram user wrote. “Awww, you’re so cute angel,” another commented.

Earlier this month, Anisha had a quirky birthday wish for ‘jijaji’ Ranveer, who turned 35. She shared a gif of him doing bhangra on her Instagram stories and wrote in Hindi, “Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye, jijaji (Best wishes to you on your birthday, jijaji).”

Anisha, who rarely posts about Ranveer and Deepika on Instagram, made an exception when they got married in Italy in November 2018. Just before the wedding, she had changed her bio to “#Ladkiwale”. Following the nuptials, she changed her bio once more, to “#DeepVeerwale” with emojis of a bride and groom each.

Ranveer and Deepika, who have been quarantining at their home in Mumbai, have been sharing glimpses of their everyday activities on social media. Last week, Deepika gave a peek into her ‘extremely competitive’ game night with Ranveer and her in-laws -- father-in-law Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani. They were playing the classic card game Taboo.

“TPL-Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive! @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively, in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film, originally slated for an April release, has now been pushed to Christmas 2020 on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

