Deepika Padukone says she is Kaju Katli Pro Max after applying this silver face mask. See meme

Deepika Padukone is a pro at pulling out the best memes of her on the internet and has now shared a hilarious meme which began circulating on the web moments after she shared a selfie with a face mask. The actor shared the meme on her Instagram stories and wrote, “LOL (laugh out loud).”

The meme compares Deepika’s face mask to the thin silver foil usually applied on sweets in India. While there is a picture of a Kaju Katli decorated with silver leaf, Deepika’s picture with the face mask has been named “Kaju Katli Pro Max.”

Deepika Padukone shares her funny meme on Instagram.

Deepika had recently shared a selfie with the silver mask on Instagram and captioned it, “Gearing up for the weekend... #selfie #selflove #selfcare.” The post received more than 1.7 million ‘likes’ within a day.

Deepika is currently keeping indoors with husband Ranveer Singh. The two regularly share candid clicks from their time at home. Deepika, who has been spreading awareness about mental health disorders since long, has also curated a wellness guide for people struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor: ‘Just look at the passion in his expression’

The Chhapaak actor posted the wellness guide on Twitter and asked people not to hesitate to seek support when going through emotional turmoil. “Do not hesitate to seek support when you are feeling overwhelmed. #YouAreNotAlone. Click on my Instagram Wellness Guide for ideas and advice on nurturing your #MentalHealth during this period of uncertainty and beyond,” she tweeted.

Her mental wellness guide consists of tips to address mental health issues, a list of daily routine activities for taking care of the mind, and other important tips to cope with stress and anxiety.

Follow @htshowbiz for more